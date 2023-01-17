Rockslide closes Highway 3, forces RV park evacuation

A rockslide closed Highway 3 just outside of Keremeos, B.C., on Monday, and forced the evacuation of a neighbouring RV park.

Crews shut down the busy highway in both directions after the slide struck between Ashnola Road and 10th Avenue, according to DriveBC.

No one was hurt during the rockslide, but there are reports that boulders crashed into multiple empty trailers at the Eagle RV park.

A post on a Keremeos community Facebook group said one boulder "barely missed a large propane tank" next to one of the trailers.

As of 10:30am January 17,2023 Drive BC says this on their website:

"Highway 3, in both directions. Rock slide between Ashnola Road and 10th Avenue for 1.6 km (3 to 2 km west of Keremeos). All lanes blocked. Detour in effect. Hwy 3 to remain closed to Heavy vehicles till further notice. Detour: Hwy 5A to Hwy 97C or Hwy 3A to Hwy 97, light vehicles can detour around closer through River Road, follow detour signs, obey traffic control personal."

With files from CTV News Vancouver