Rod Risling named new CAO for Town of Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is pleased to announce Rod Risling has been hired as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Mr. Risling has worked in local government for more than 30 years and will start as the Town’s CAO in August 2022.

Mr. Risling brings 30 years of local government experience, most recently serving as CAO in High Prairie and Athabasca County. Risling worked for the City of Edmonton for over 12 years and has considerable experience in strategic planning, building relationships and collaborating with stakeholders to ensure the delivery of cost-effective and sustainable municipal services. Mayor and Council believe that Mr.Risling’s experience in both large and small municipalities is an asset for Osoyoos.



Mr. Risling states, “I am excited to return to Osoyoos where I have owned a home for the past 17 years and become part of the local community. I look forward to working with the team and the current and future Council of Osoyoos in moving the organization forward during these challenging times.”



Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff says Risling was selected with an internal hiring committee who received applications from across the country. Mayor and Council are confident that Mr. Risling brings the skills, knowledge and leadership that will assist the Town of Osoyoos in moving forward as an organization to meet its present and future challenges.