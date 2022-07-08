Rogers customers across Canada including BC experiencing service disruptions

Update (8:30 am)

Rogers has released another statement apologizing for an outage that continues to disrupt internet and cellular services for customers.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will coninue to keep us updates as we have mor einformation to share, including when we expect service to be back up. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue."

Some experts are saying the outage could have possibly been caused by overnight updates to Rogers communication systems as that is a common cause for disruptions.

In a message on social media, E-Comm wrote that some Rogers customers were experiencing issues when calling about emergencies because of a network outage.

"If you have an emergency, try calling 911 first," E-Comm said in a brief message on Twitter.

"If your call fails, try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider."

Also impacted by the outage are some Service Canada call centres and offices, and Interac services including e-transfer and debit card use.

With files from CTV Vancouver

Original

A service disruption to Rogers customers across Canada is leaving many scrambling for answers this morning. There is no reports of when exactly when the outage began. Some social media posts suggest its been out since 2:30 a.m. PST.

Rogers released a tweet around 6 am stating:

"We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share."

This is a developing story.