Rose Valley-Lakeview water quality advisory partially rescinded

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is rescinding a Water Quality Advisory, for most, but not all the Rose Valley – Lakeview System.

Turbidity in Rose Valley Reservoir has improved, meaning the system-wide Water Quality Advisory that was issued on April 3, can now be rescinded from all areas of the Rose Valley – Lakeview System, other than those specific zones where watermain flushing is continuing.

That means, the West Kelowna Business Park and Boucherie Centre Areas – Zone 2 – will be under a Water Quality Advisory while water main flushing occurs over the next several weeks. See our map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to determine if your property remains under a Water Quality Advisory. To learn more about our watermain flushing program, in preparation for the opening of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant later this year, go to westkelownacity.ca/flushing.

Under a Water Quality Advisory, children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for more than one minute, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages, and washing fruits and vegetables and dishes.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Bring clean bottles for filling.

The City is keeping residents updated on the progress of the watermain flushing program, and will also advise customers on the status of all Water Quality Advisories through its eNotification System. Receive the latest updates by signing up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.