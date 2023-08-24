Rose Valley-Lakeview water service downgraded to boil water notice

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is downgrading the Do Not Consume Water Order to a Boil Water Notice, for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area until further notice. The West Kelowna Estates Water Service Area remains on a Do Not Consume Water Order until further notice.

The Sunnyside/Pritchard System also remains on a Boil Water Notice until further notice. View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station for free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

Watermain flushing will be resuming to further improve water quality within the network.