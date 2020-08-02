Rose Valley Reservoir wildfire now held: Updated @ 5:54pm August 3

Monday August 3 5:54pm

The BC Wildfire Service now reporting the Rose Valley Reservoir wildfire as held. Which means the fire is not expected to spread. It is still at three hectares in size. 27 ground crew remain on scene fighting the fire. Crews and six skimmers worked throughout the day today to hold the fire and prevent it from spreading. The fire is approximately 11 kilometres northeast of West Kelowna and, according to the BC Wildfire Service, not threatening any structures.

Monday August 3 2:04pm

Crews continue to work the Rose Valley Reservoir wildfire. The BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze at three hectares in size and located 11 kilometres north of West Kelowna. 27 personnel are working onsite and receiving support from six skimmers. The fire is not threatening any structures.

Monday August 3 10:44am

The BC Wildfire Service says 27 personnel on the ground and aerial equipment are fighting the Rose Valley Reservoir wildfire. It remains out of control at three hectares in size. The fire is not threatening any buildings. The BC Wildfire Service will provide a further update this afternoon.

Monday August 3 7:53am

BC Wildfire Service crews are back on the Rose Valley Reservoir wildfire this morning. According to the BC Wildfire service, the fire did not grow overnight and currently remains at three hectares in size and considered out of control. It's approximately 11 kilometres northeast of West Kelowna.

Sunday August 2 9:16pm

Final update from West Kelowna Fire Rescue this evening...

Despite strong gusty winds this evening, good progress was made at the Rose Valley Reservoir wildfire. Multiple ground crews from BC Wildfire and WKFR, supported by multiple aircraft knocked the fire back on all flanks. Smouldering hotspots remain, however the fire is not expected to advance overnight.

WKFR crews have now left the fire scene. Crews from the BC Wildfire Service will remain on scene overnight and will deploy again tomorrow.

We'd like to thank BC Wildfire for their assistance and expertise in fighting this complex fire. The geography of the area as well as the gusty winds and hot weather made this a tough fight for all involved. Teams from multiple agencies worked together in unified command to keep the fire small, prevent it from threatening homes and the drinking water supply for a large portion of our community. We thank the public for the multiple reports to 9-1-1 that helped us pinpoint the fire location and get there quickly.

The fire is currently about three hectares in size. BC Wildfire will provide updates regarding the fire size. The cause remains under investigation

Original post:

At 215pm this afternoon, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to investigate a report of smoke sighted near the Rose Valley Reservoir.

First responding firefighters spotted a growing wildfire burning on the west side of the reservoir (the opposite side from the city). Three engine crews (12 firefighters) from West Kelowna hiked into the fire and began constructing a fire guard. Multiple crews from BC Wildfire Service also responded quickly and joined WKFR firefighters.

Multiple helicopters and fixed wing air tankers from BC Wildfire have arrived and continue to lay down fire retardant to “box-in” the fire as well as bucket water onto active burning areas in support of ground crews.

Crews from BC Wildfire and WKFR are working together to construct a fire guard, secure a water supply and contain the fire. It is expected to remain active well into the evening.

The fire is highly visible and estimated to be less than 5 ha in size. It is burning uphill and to the east, away from populated areas. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in place at this time since the fire is not threatening any homes.

We request that people stay out of the immediate area surrounding the reservoir, to enable firefighters and aircraft to do their jobs safely and effectively. Also, please stay away from helicopters who may be refilling on Okanagan Lake.

At this time the fire does not appear to be affecting the reservoir or water supply. Incident Commanders are working alongside City of West Kelowna staff to ensure this remains the case.