Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant delivering clean, safe, and reliable water: City of West Kelowna

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant is now delivering clean, safe, and reliable water to former Lakeview System users, effective Nov. 14, which the City confirmed today in consultation with Interior Health.

“This is a landmark day and Council and everyone at the City of West Kelowna are very excited to share the excellent news that former Lakeview System users are receiving clean, safe, and reliable water,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “Welcome to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant service!”

"We will wait until everyone is on the new water treatment plant before we celebrate, but this is truly an outstanding announcement."

At the Oct. 24 Regular Council Meeting, the community was provided with an update that clean, safe, and reliable water from the new plant would be provided in two phases:

Phase I – Rose Valley – Lakeview System users provided drinking water prior to the end of November – completed!

Phase II – West Kelowna Estates and Sunnyside/Pritchard System users provided drinking water prior to the end of December.

To learn more and view our Project Update Information Sheet, visit westkelownacity.ca/rvwtp.