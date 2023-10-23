Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant Update: City of West Kelowna

Clean, safe and reliable drinking water is on the way as West Kelowna gets set to turn on the tap for the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

The most immediate recovery efforts from the McDougall Creek wildfire have now been addressed, and the City is working closely with the Interior Health Authority to begin safely delivering water from the plant in two phases (November and December 2023).

Phase I – Rose Valley-Lakeview System

Water Provided Prior to the End of November 2023

Why? Because this water system was in a more ready state prior to and after the wildfire and less impacts occurred.

Phase II – West Kelowna Estates System and Sunnyside/Pritchard System

Water Provided Prior to the End of December 2023

Why? In addition to recovering from a ‘Do Not Consume Order,’ these systems also required larger diameter transmission mains, valving and pump alterations, and connections to existing reservoirs in order to connect to the new plant.

