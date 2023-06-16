Rosters announced for 2023 HOMEBASE NHL charity softball game

KELOWNA, BC, June 16, 2023 – Things are heating up for the Gorges-Comeau HOMEBASE Charity Slo-Pitch event, presented by Raymond James. With one week before the big showdown, the KGH Foundation is announcing a star-studded NHL player roster for the Friday NHL All-Star match, set for 6:30 p.m. on June 23 at Elks Stadium.

Former Kelowna Rockets and NHL players, Josh Gorges (retired) and Blake Comeau (Dallas Stars), for which the tournament is named, have stacked their teams with some heavy hitters from the NHL community to join the fun. All proceeds from the game are dedicated to supporting the KGH Foundation’s ‘Closer to Home than you think’ campaign, specifically, its commitment to providing immediate and systemic support for local mental health care services and programs.

Tickets are still available for this hilarious, much-beloved community event that features an impressive roster of current and retired NHL players who will swap their sticks for bats in support of health care in a community that holds a special place in many of their hearts.

Team Gorges took the title in 2018, 2019 and 2022 (after a two-year hiatus) which means that Team Comeau is keen to pick up their first HOMEBASE title win!

Friday night’s All-Star Match is always entertaining and features a pre-game Player’s Choice autograph session with the NHL players, including Montréal Canadiens Joel Edmundson, Vancouver Canucks Tyler Myers and Luke Schenn, and Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

The kids can burn up some energy in the Kids Zone complete with a fire truck bouncy castle, carnival games and more. Opening ceremonies will feature the August Luxury Motorcars ‘SUPERCAR’ showcase, with plenty of time to enjoy the Tommy Guns beverage garden. Plus, OKGN Lifestyle will be on-site selling their Homebase Capsule Collection, with proceeds going to HOMEBASE and the KGH Foundation.

The entire community is welcome to participate in the Cardinal Sport Online Auction and 50/50 draw which is already over $2,000 and the online auction which features some incredible memorabilia and experiences!

The KGH Foundation would also like to gratefully acknowledge the support of HOMEBASE Volunteer sponsor Touchstone Law, NHL Team Lounge sponsor August Mazda and the generosity of our media sponsors at Stingray Media (Country 100.7, K96.3), Kelowna Capital News and Kelowna Now.

You don’t want to miss out! Get your tickets to one of the best community FUNdraisers Kelowna has to offer. Visit kghfoundation.com/homebase today!

Team rosters for 2023:

Team Gorges

Josh Gorges (Captain), Retired NHL Defenseman, Montréal Canadiens; Buffalo Sabres

Tyler Bouck, Former NHL Centre, Dallas Stars; Phoenix Coyotes; Vancouver Canucks

Rene Bourque, Retired NHL Right Winger, Montréal Canadiens; Calgary Flames; Chicago Blackhawks

Joel Edmundson, Defenseman, Montréal Canadiens

Cody Franson, Former NHL Defenseman, Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres

Trent Kitsch, Co-founder, Kitsch Wines

Carey Price, Retired NHL Goalie, Montréal Canadiens

Wade Redden, Retired NHL Defenseman, Ottawa Senators; New York Rangers

Jordin Tootoo, Retired NHL Right Winger, Nashville Predators; New Jersey Devils; Chicago Blackhawks

Aaron Volpatti, Retired NHL Left Winger, Vancouver Canucks; Washington Capitals

TJ Caig (Pitcher), Retired EIHL forward

Team Comeau:



Blake Comeau (Captain), Left Winger, Dallas Stars

Cam Barker, Former NHL Defenseman, Vancouver Canucks; Edmonton Oilers; Minnesota Wild

Duncan Keith, Former NHL Defenseman, Chicago Blackhawks

Tyler Myers, Defenseman, Vancouver Canucks

Luke Schenn, Defenseman, Vancouver Canucks

Damon Severson, Defenseman, Columbus Blue Jackets

Todd Simpson, Retired NHL Defenseman, Calgary Flames; Phoenix Coyotes

Mike Smith, Goalie, Edmonton Oilers

Shea Weber, Defenseman, Arizona Coyotes

Ryan Caig (Pitcher), Kelowna