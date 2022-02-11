Rotary Centre for the Arts Marks Black History Month with Screening of New Documentary

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is proud to celebrate Black History Month with a screening of Cheryl Foggo’s stirring new documentary, John Ware Reclaimed. Following the screening, the RCA will also present a special talk-back and performance session featuring Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, co-host of the RCA’s long-running School of Blues community program.

John Ware Reclaimed follows acclaimed Canadian screenwriter, playwright, author, and filmmaker Cheryl Foggo as she re-examines the story of John Ware, the famous Black cowboy who settled in southern Alberta after fleeing racial persecution in the US south prior to the turn of the 20th century. Foggo’s research uncovers who this iconic figure might have been, and what his legacy means in terms of anti-Black racism, both past and present.

Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the RCA, says, “We are thrilled to present this unique Black History Month event. Foggo’s film blends powerful storytelling and stirring original music to reclaim the memory of John Ware. We are especially humbled to have the opportunity to connect her work with a live performance from Kenny Wayne, one of the most beloved members of the RCA community, and a cornerstone of the Kelowna music scene.”

Elana Bizovie, the RCA’s Community Engagement & Events Coordinator, adds, “John Ware Reclaimed tells such an important and complex story about the history of Black life in the Canadian west, as well as across international borders.” Through reenactment, song, archaeological research, and personal reflection, “Foggo not only reclaims the memory of John Ware from racist misconception, but also critically reframes familiar stories about Canada as a welcoming, inclusive place for all.”

This event is free and open to the public, but those who wish to support the RCA may purchase tickets on a sliding scale from $10-$20. On-site cash donations are also warmly welcomed. Tickets are on sale now at rotarycentreforthearts.com. This event is made possible with the promotional support of New Country 100.7.