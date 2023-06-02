Rotary Centre for the Arts Presents the Vibrant Creative Aging Festival

Kelowna, BC - The Rotary Centre for the Arts is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Creative Aging Festival, taking place on June 21, 22, and 23. This free community festival is designed to cater to individuals aged 55 and up, as well as those who cherish the enriching interactions with older members of our vibrant community. Attendees are invited to embark on an inspiring and joy-filled adventure, exploring a variety of workshops that celebrate movement, self-expression, and the boundless possibilities of artistic exploration.

Featuring an impressive lineup of free, interactive events, the festival aims to captivate both residents and visitors, shining a spotlight on the positive impact of the arts on the aging process while highlighting the talents of senior artists.

Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Rotary Centre for the Arts, says, "We are delighted to bring back the Creative Aging Festival this year. Artistic programs play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being, quality of life, and overall satisfaction of older adults through social engagement, as well as physical and mental health benefits. Our ultimate goal is to improve accessibility to the arts for this important demographic."

The festival's core objectives include fostering greater participation of older adults in the community's diverse array of public programs, raising public awareness about the benefits that older adults experience through their involvement in the arts, and disseminating information about existing arts services for older adults in Kelowna. Additionally, the festival seeks to underscore the positive impact these programs can have on diverse audiences.

Attendees can indulge in three days filled with fun activities, providing opportunities to move their bodies, acquire fresh knowledge, and revel in captivating performances in the renowned Mary Irwin Theatre. The festival also offers delightful teatime gatherings for forging connections with fellow art enthusiasts.

Schedule of events include:

• Beginner Ballet with Joanna Lige

• Nia Dance with Patti Tennessy

• Community Movement Project with Claudia Moore

• Energy Fitness with Davida Monk

• Salsa Dance with Leona Lacoff – June 22

• Older and Reckless performance in the Mary Irwin Theatre

• Circus Arts with Anita McFarlane

• Mandela Moments with Mitch Saurette

• High Tea experience with Ethereal Tea Parties

• Tea & Coffee socials

* Please refer to the website for complete details regarding the schedule of events.

As the countdown begins to the Creative Aging Festival, the Rotary Centre for the Arts invites individuals of all ages to join in this celebration of creativity, connection, and lifelong learning. Together, let us embrace the transformative power of the arts and create an inclusive and vibrant community for all.

For more information, visit: https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/creative-aging-festival/

Hi-Res Press Photos Available On Request: Please contact marketingassist@rotarycentreforthearts.com