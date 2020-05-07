Rotary Clubs Helping Local Food Banks

Rotary Clubs of the Central Okanagan have donated more than $100,000 to area food banks, and the money comes at a time when food banks are seeing increased demand because of COVID-19.



District Governor for Rotary District 5060 Peter Schultz says Rotary clubs do fundraisers through the year with a variety of purposes.



"A few clubs have come up with some creative ways of raising money in this time of social distancing. Some clubs have more money than others and nobody was really counting who put how much into the pot. It was clubs stepped forward as they could."



The money will be divided between food banks in Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.