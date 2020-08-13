Rotary Trail temporary parking lot closure

Press release:

Beginning Monday, August 17 Rotary Trail Park parking lot will be temporarily closed to accommodate the construction staging area for in-stream works as part of the Gellatly Road Bridge replacement over Powers Creek. Access to Rotary Trail will remain open.

Schedule for construction is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with work continuing over the weekend. Remaining works include the final installation of channel rip rap and embankment protection and is expected to be completed Wednesday, August 26, to avoid disruption to the fish habitat.

Minor disruptions to motorists, boat launch users, pedestrians and cyclists may occur to allow the movement of construction vehicles and materials.

