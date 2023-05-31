Rouble, Cornwall lead golf teams in opening round of Canadian University/College Championships

KOMOKA, Ont. – Andrew Rouble and Emily Cornwall led the way for the UBC Okanagan Heat golf teams during the opening round of the 2023 Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championships, presented by BDO, on Tuesday at FireRock Golf Club.



Rouble, a rookie from nearby Wellesley, Ont., started on the back nine and was sitting at three-over par at the turn before lighting up his second nine. The health and exercise sciences major fired four birdies over his final seven holes, including closing with three consecutive birdies, to finish at one-under par 71.



That score left him tied for fourth overall on the individual leaderboard, three shots behind co-leaders Jackson Jacob from the UFV Cascades and Jonathan Vermette of the Laval Rouge et Or.



Rouble's performance was crucial in helping the Heat sit tied for sixth in the team standings with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at 15-over par 303 in their first-ever round at the national championship. The top 10 teams after round three will move on to the fourth and final round on Friday.



Meanwhile, in the women's event, Cornwall, a native of Calgary, led the Heat on day one as she shot an opening round of two-over par 75. Also starting on the back nine, the fine arts major made the turn at two-over par and would close out her day with an impressive even-par 34 on the front nine, highlighted by an eagle on the seventh hole.



Her performance left her tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard. She was joined in the top ten by teammate Kayleigh Trowman of Port Stanley, Ont., who shot three-over par 76 for her opening round.



As a team, the Heat sit second alone on the leaderboard at 11-over par 230 as they look to find their way onto the podium for the second consecutive year following a bronze medal finish in 2022.



Round two of the Canadian University/College Championships gets underway on Wednesday morning with the women teeing off first followed by the men in the second wave.