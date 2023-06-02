Rouble’s outstanding play helps men’s golf advance at Canadian University/College Championship

KOMOKA, Ont. – In their first-ever appearance at the Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championship, presented by BDO, the UBC Okanagan Heat men's golf team has survived the round three cut as they sit in seventh place after Thursday's round at FireRock Golf Club.



With the top 10 of 20 teams advancing to the final round on Friday, the Heat secured their spot in the fourth round thanks to their best 18 holes of the event thus far. The top four Heat golfers, Andrew Rouble of Wellesley, Ont., Justin Towill of Kelowna, B.C., Hunter Kutcher of Regina, and Luke Spencer Tsawwassen, B.C., combined to shoot two-over par 290 as they sit alone in seventh place at 25-over par 889.



The Heat continue to be led by the outstanding play of Rouble, a rookie who grew up just over an hour away from the host course. The health and exercise sciences major fired his third consecutive round under par on Thursday, shooting one-under par 71 to sit in a tie for second place on the individual leaderboard at five-under par.



The front nine continued to be the half of the course that Rouble excelled on, posting four birdies and two bogeys to open his day at two-under par. Rouble has now combined to shoot 10-under par on the opening nine holes at FireRock over three days.



The 6-1 righty finished his day shooting one-over par on the back to put himself in a position to take home an individual medal from the event going into Friday.



Meanwhile Towill, the 2022-23 UBCO Outstanding Athlete of the Year for men's sports, continued to bounce back from a tough opening round as he fired a team-best two-under par 70. The arts major fired five birdies, including four on the back nine as he moved inside the top 20 on the individual leaderboard into a tie for 18th.



Kutcher also joined Rouble and Towill in posting under par rounds as he matched Rouble's one-under par 71 to leap 16 places into 35th.



The Heat will close out the tournament on Friday, with tee times set to get underway at 4:30 a.m. Pacific, as they look to go low and challenge for a spot in the top five in the team standings.



Live scoring for the event can be found on the championship website.



Team Standings

1. Victoria Vikes – 860 (-4)

2. Laval Rouge et Or – 861 (-3)

3. UFV Cascades – 862 (-2)

4. UBC Thunderbirds – 867 (+3)

5. McMaster Marauders – 873 (+9)

6. Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks – 876 (+12)

7. UBCO Heat – 889 (+25)

T8. Guelph Gryphons – 897 (+33)

T8. Humber Hawks – 897 (+33)

10. Manitoba Bisons – 902 (+38)



MC. Bishop's Gaiters

MC. Calgary Dinos

MC. Georgian Grizzlies

MC. Waterloo Warriors

MC. Fanshawe Falcons

MC. Toronto Varsity Blues

MC. Laurentian Voyageurs

MC. Montreal Carabins

MC. Windsor Lancers

MC. McGill Redbirds



Heat Individual Leaderboard

T2. Andrew Rouble – 211 (-5)

T18. Justin Towill – 219 (+3)

35. Hunter Kutcher – 224 (+8)

77. Luke Spencer – 237 (+21)

102. Nikko Sebjanic – 253 (+37)

Print Friendly Version