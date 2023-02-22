Round Two of Community Input for the Summerland Rodeo Grounds Master Plan

The District of Summerland is hosting a second Public Open House to gain community input on the long-term vision for the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.

The Open House is scheduled for Tuesday February 28 from 4:30 – 6: 30 pm (drop-in anytime) at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre (9525 Wharton Street).

Following a successful first round of community engagement with 56 participants attending a stakeholder workshop and open house as well as 436 respondents to an online survey, the project consultants have developed two concept designs for further community input.

The community is invited to the Open House to view the concepts and speak with District staff and design consultants about the project. The concepts will be posted on the project website as well as an online survey will be open from February 28 – March 15 at www.summerland.ca/rodeo-grounds-master-plan.

The consultants will compile the engagement results to develop one recommended concept with associated costs. The final report will also include options and recommendations for Rodeo Grounds management and operations.

The Summerland Rodeo Grounds is a 74-acre rustic special-purpose park facility with two riding rings, grandstands, animal stalls, clubhouse, seasonal concession cook shack, seasonal washroom building with showers, and large open spaces. The facility is used for equine activities, clinics and events, rustic weddings, family reunions, special events and staging areas for sporting events.

The property is also a main trailhead for an incredible network of trails used for walking, running, mountain biking, horseback riding, dog-walking, and snowshoeing on the Trans Canada Trail and Conkle Mountain.

The expected outcomes of the Summerland Rodeo Grounds Master Plan are to:

• Provide a long-term vision for this property.

• Provide staff with direction on property operations and management.

• Provide recommendations for operational requirements and capital investments including costing over the next 15 years.

For more information on the project, please visit www.summerland.ca/rodeo-grounds-master-plan