Roundabout added to WK intersection
It's one of the busiest intersections in West Kelowna.
In an effort to increase traffic flow, a round-about is being added at the intersection of Shannon Lake, Bartley and Stevens Road.
Construction is planned for this summer.
The City of West Kelowna is using both federal and provincial funding for the project, which includes a series of improvements in the area - both this year and next - to the tune of 2.8 million dollars.
