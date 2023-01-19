Routine driving complaint turns into a drug bust

An alleged drug dealer was arrested while waiting in his vehicle after causing chaos on the streets.

On January 19, 2023, the West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a silver Hyundai driving erratically on Bentley Road near Daimler Drive. The suspect vehicle was first sighted by the complainant near Shannon Lake School when it drove up onto a sidewalk almost hitting a child. The vehicle was subsequently located parked in front of a business on Highway 97.

The driver, who is known to police, had parked the vehicle illegally and was witnessed by police to be in possession of drug paraphernalia while sitting in the car. The investigation led to the seizure of a significant amount of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl and marihuana. The driver was arrested and is now facing a charge of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of Canada.

“Between the watchful eyes of the original complainant and the quick response by police officers, thousands of dollars of illegal and dangerous drugs were taken off the streets,” stated Corporal Judith Bertrand from the West Kelowna RCMP.