Routine maintenance

The swimming pools and aquatic area (including the steam room and hot tub) as well as the gymnasium at Parkinson Recreation Centre will be closed for annual maintenance and cleaning from Monday, August 30 to Sunday, September 19. No drop-in basketball or volleyball will be available during this time and the family changing room will also be closed.



Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility.



Parkinson Recreation Centre pass holders will automatically have the missed time due to the closure added to their pass or punch passes.



Pool-goers looking to swim can still access the YMCA and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre, which have staggered maintenance schedules during the closure.