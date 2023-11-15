Royals flush Rockets 5-3

Chasing down the puck behind the Royals net, Max Graham laid a hit on Nate Misskey 19 seconds into the game.

Reggie Newman took exception, dropping the gloves with Graham. Graham, who leads the Rockets in penalty minutes, was assessed a game misconduct and a five-minute major for checking to the head. Kelowna was able to kill off the Royals five-minute power play, limiting Victoria to three shots.

Marek Rocak (3) continued to follow a bouncing puck from the high slot, finally getting a shot off from the top of the right faceoff circle that was tipped in front by a Royals defender to give the Rockets the opening lead 6:42 into the game. Cole Reschny‘s shot went off of a Rockets defender’s shin pad to a trailing Dawson Pasternak (6) in the slot, wiring a heavy slap shot past Rockets starter Jari Kykkanen. Ismail Abougouche and Mathew Keller then dropped the gloves for a quick fight. Gabriel Szturc poked the puck away from Logan Pickford in the slot and slid across to the ice where Matthew Hodson (3) was waiting in the left faceoff circle. Robin Sapousek (10) was credited with the Royals third goal of the game after the puck went off of Michael Cicek’s skate during a Rockets penalty kill and into the net.

Deegan Kinniburgh (3) struck 1:40 into the second frame, Casper Evensen Haugen (4) then quickly followed up with the Royals fifth goal of the game. Jake Pilon replaced Jari Kykkanen in net following Haugen’s goal. The rough stuff continued, with Hudson Bjornson and Trae Johnson squaring off. Ty Hurley stopped the Royals clearing attempt, feeding the puck down low to Ethan Neutens (2) who turned and beat Jarden Kraus short side shoulder.

Midway into the third period Tij Iginla (15) one-timer cut the Royals lead down to two goals.



ADDITIONAL STATS

The Rockets record is now 7-11-2-0

Kelowna’s power play was zero-for-three on the night, Victoria went one-for-four with the man advantage

Both teams recorded 31 shots on net

Jari Kykkanen stopped 12 of the 17 shots he faced through 22:27 of action

The Royals lead the eight-game season series 3-1, the two will face off next on February 7 when the Royals will make their last trip of the season to Kelowna

The Rockets were without leading scorer Andrew Cristall, who left last night’s game with an upper-body injury (day-to-day)

UP NEXT

The next Rockets will now return home to host the Prince George Cougars at Prospera Place this upcoming Saturday on November 18. The game will feature live music from the band Bush Party.

