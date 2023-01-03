Royals make weeknight stop in Kelowna to take on Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets will kick off the 2023 calendar year with a Tuesday night matchup against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place - puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

It will also be a Fan First Menu night with $2 hot dogs and $5-$6 options from Blue Ribbon. The Fan First Menu is available at all Monday to Wednesday regular season games.

The Rockets will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak, they were last in action on the weekend falling to the CHL's top-ranked Seattle Thunderbirds twice. Seattle took game one 4-1 on Friday night, the two then met the next night in Kent where they both held each other off the scoreboard until the third period when Seattle scored a pair.

Victoria only played one game this past weekend, falling 4-3 to the Vancouver Giants in a shootout at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria, BC.

The last time these two met

The Royals spoiled the Rockets teddy bear fun, downing them 3-2 back on December 10th at Prospera Place.

Victoria took control of the game in the first period, finding the back of the net just 1:33 into the game. They added another two goals, including a power play tally, before the end of the opening frame.

Sixteen-year-old rookie Logan Peskett made the bears go flying with 5:05 to play in the second. Max Graham made it a one-goal game on the power play in the third period.

Talyn Boyko made seven saves of ten shots before being pulled after the first period. Jari Kykkanen stopped all 20 shots he faced in the second and third periods after replacing Boyko

Roster Updates

The Rockets will be without forwards Colton Dach, Adam Kydd and Gabriel Szturc

Both Dach (Canada) and Szturc (Czechia) are competing at the World Junior Championship.

Hockey Canada announced on Sunday that Dach suffered a tournament-ending injury in their game Saturday night against Sweden, at this time the Rockets do not have an update on Dach's injury.

Kydd remains sidelined with a lower-body injury.

The Rockets added 2022 CHL Import pick seventeen-year-old defenceman Marek Rocak to the roster on Monday. He's expected to arrive in Kelowna this week.

Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Twenty-year-old forward Carson Golder has been held off the score sheet in the Rockets last two games, he registered a team-high seven shots on net in Saturday's loss to Seattle. The Smithers, BC product started his WHL career with the Royals, spending the 2019-20 season with them.

Eighteen-year-old defenceman John Babcock currently sits at 99 WHL games played.

Victoria

The Royals have made a series of trades this season to switch up their goaltending tandem, picking up Nicholas Cristiano's right from the Rockets and most recently brought in Braden Holt from the Everett Silvertips last week.