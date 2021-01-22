Running 50km for mental health

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb (avid lacrosse players and all around athtles) have a shared goal. To raise awareness for mental health.

They want to complete an ultramarathon - 50km's on the rail trail from Vernon to Kelowna on May 10.

The run is a fundraiser for the B.C. Mental Health Foundation - and the timing seems fitting, as the mental health of many is impacted by the pandemic.

Andrew's wife works as a nurse in Mental Health and Substance Use, and Cody's reason for supporting mental health comes from a family member's experience with PTSD.

Find out more at gofundme.

