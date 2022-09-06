Rusty Ensign Jumps Back into West Kelowna Politics

Rusty is retired and structured his affairs in order that he will be better suited to utilize all his skills and experience from business and public service to devote to council full time.

West Kelowna Businessman for 39 years, City of West Kelowna Councillor 2014 – 2018, former Lakeview Irrigation Trustee and Past President of the Westbank District Chamber of Commerce is only a part of the story of what qualifies Rusty Ensign to announce his candidacy for a City of West Kelowna Councillor.

Rusty has proven to be a West Kelowna champion for the citizens and his collaborative approach gets things accomplished. With our growth and added tax contributions from the City of West Kelowna to Provincial coffers Rusty says that it is time we get something back for our investment.

Working along with Mayor and Council, Rusty wants to get the investment in our growing community for much needed and overdue infrastructure in transit, education and health care. With a new Premier coming into office, we have a great opportunity to make that happen. When it comes to championing the needs of our community, and quality decision making Rusty has proven he is the man for the job.

Born and raised here on a cattle ranch Rusty knows the value of hard work. It is going to take hard work to fulfill the hopes and dreams of everyone in his home town. Disabled from a rugby accident 39 years ago his vision is clear on removing the barriers as we all have the same rights to work and play in the place we call home. Council needs a voice that understands all perspectives.

Rusty’s broad and diverse background in public service and business experience is needed on your council.

Rusty’s priorities:

Clean water is right not a privilege

Build a 2nd access to Glenrosa via Jack Pine Main

More Policing to keep us all safe

Road Maintenance & Snow Removal

Sensible plan to build Sidewalks

Providing for our youth

Improve permit process to attract investment

Vote Rusty as he is man who does not look at problems or obstacles he is about solutions!