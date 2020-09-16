Rutland Centennial Park temporary closure

Press release from the City of Kelowna on September 16, 2020:

As part of Phase 4 improvements for Rutland Centennial Park, the playground will be closed Sept. 21 – 26 to accommodate installation of electrical light bases.

Once the electrical components and irrigation have been installed, crews will begin pouring concrete and placing asphalt to create new pathways.

A fence will be in place around the perimeter of the park to ensure the safety of the public during excavation. This means that the playground will be closed to public access. The playground will reopen on September 26, with the remaining construction zone fenced off. Until completion of the project, access to the park will be available via the Rutland Road entrance.

Other Phase 4 improvements include an event stage, a basketball court, an ultimate frisbee field, a junior soccer field, ping pong tables, landscaping, and the construction of a new washroom. So far, new water lines and sanitary sewer components have been installed and the sports field has been prepared for development.

The total investment for this final phase of work is $3.3 million.

To see a complete list of playgrounds in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/parks. For more information on the construction of Rutland Centennial park, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.