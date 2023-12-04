Rutland Health Centre re opens at new location

The Rutland Health Centre (RHC) has reopened its doors at a new location. Services are now accessible at 285 Aurora Cres, Suite 102 in Kelowna.

Patient and client focused services offered at the new location include:

Routine Immunizations: Infant (2, 4, 6, 12 and 18 months) Kindergarten (4-6 years of age) School ages (boosters and catch-up immunizations for grade 6 and 9) Adult boosters Clinically Extremely Vulnerable populations

Early childhood public health nursing assessments for growth and development.

Breastfeeding support and clinics.

Pregnancy testing, counselling, and referrals.

Distribution of harm reduction supplies.

Preventive prophylaxis for confirmed communicable diseases, and Tuberculosis screening and follow-up.

Health prevention and health promotion services to families.

Community dental services, fluoride varnish, assessment.

Referrals to speech and language pathologists, audiologists, nutritionists, community dental hygienist or other health-care providers may be offered as part of nursing assessment.

The hours of operation for this new location will be from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interior Health will offer childhood immunizations and early childhood health assessments on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. The clinic is closed on weekends and statutory holidays.

Individuals can self-refer for services or receive a referral through a health-care provider. To make an appointment, call 250-980-4825 or drop-in at the site.

The former location closed in August following a fire that did extensive damage to that facility.