Rutland Health Centre re opens at new location
The Rutland Health Centre (RHC) has reopened its doors at a new location. Services are now accessible at 285 Aurora Cres, Suite 102 in Kelowna.
Patient and client focused services offered at the new location include:
- Routine Immunizations:
- Infant (2, 4, 6, 12 and 18 months)
- Kindergarten (4-6 years of age)
- School ages (boosters and catch-up immunizations for grade 6 and 9)
- Adult boosters
- Clinically Extremely Vulnerable populations
- Early childhood public health nursing assessments for growth and development.
- Breastfeeding support and clinics.
- Pregnancy testing, counselling, and referrals.
- Distribution of harm reduction supplies.
- Preventive prophylaxis for confirmed communicable diseases, and Tuberculosis screening and follow-up.
- Health prevention and health promotion services to families.
- Community dental services, fluoride varnish, assessment.
- Referrals to speech and language pathologists, audiologists, nutritionists, community dental hygienist or other health-care providers may be offered as part of nursing assessment.
The hours of operation for this new location will be from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Interior Health will offer childhood immunizations and early childhood health assessments on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. The clinic is closed on weekends and statutory holidays.
Individuals can self-refer for services or receive a referral through a health-care provider. To make an appointment, call 250-980-4825 or drop-in at the site.
The former location closed in August following a fire that did extensive damage to that facility.