Rutland Health Centre temporarily closed due to fire

The Rutland Health Centre at 155 Gray Road in Kelowna is temporarily closed due to a fire damaging the building on the morning of Aug. 27.

Interior Health is working to resume services as soon as possible. Appointments on Monday are cancelled, and we will contact clients directly to reschedule appointments.

Rutland Health Centre normal hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and to 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. Services include, among others, child health clinics, immunization clinics, breastfeeding support, health prevention and promotion, tuberculosis screening, dental health and the Lifeline Program.

A restoration company is currently assessing the damage and Interior Health will provide an update on when the building can reopen. More information will be provided as it becomes available.