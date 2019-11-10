Rutland Senior Secondary Remembers Tommy prince

A local school is honouring fallen soldiers in a new way.

Students at Rutland Senior Secondary (RSS) are building deeper connections with Remembrance Day by telling the story of Tommy Prince.

He is one of the most decorated Indigenous Canadian War heroes and faced harsh discrimination to fight for his country.

RSS Dance Teacher Jennifer Skogstad said he was rejected several times because of his race before becoming enlisted in the war amidst the Second World War.

“He was part of the Devil's Brigade, which was an elite special task force. He would disguise himself to fix severed wires and communicate back to his troops. When he came back from World War Two he came back to no voting rights, no land rights, and no citizenship rights.”

Facing unemployment and discrimination, he re-enlisted in the military.

Prince was awarded a total of 11 medals in the Second World War and the Korean War.

He was honourably discharge in 1954 after suffering with bad knees. He died homeless in Winnipeg, in 1977, at the age of 62.

Skogstad said they discontinued their traditional assembly because it was getting harder and harder for students to feel connected to the Second World War.

“By presenting them with a personal story, we try to relate it to somebody who has worked in the building or a family member who served in the War. By relating it and making it really, really personal and by walking them through that story, in a very interactive experience, it gives them a deeper sense of connection and understanding,” said Skogstad.

Students participate in different drama, dance and art performance, while others come by in groups to watch and learn.

“Here at RSS we have an amazing staff and an amazing group of students who love to be innovative and collaborate together and work hard at building something as a group, as a community,” said Skogstad.

She said this brings the departments and students together to experience Remembrance Day.

Three generations of Prince’s descendants live in West Kelowna.