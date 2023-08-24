Safety information: Returning home after wildfire evacuations

The City has been working closely with the Emergency Operations Centre to get residents back home as soon as possible. As areas are cleared and announced through cordemergency.ca, residents from those areas can begin returning home. Residents should be prepared for their neighbourhoods and properties to look different than when they first left. In many areas, active fire fighting occurred directly in backyards and very close to homes. Residents are asked to exercise caution as they return home and can find information on kelowna.ca to help assist them.

The City has made every effort to maintain operations and services through this dynamic wildfire event while maintaining public safety as the highest priority. It’s important for all residents and visitors to our City to remember that re-opening impacted areas takes time for safety reasons and due to the size and scale of this event. Assessments are ongoing on a number of sites throughout the City. The City’s focus is on providing stability to the community as we move through this difficult time together.

To learn about current impacts from the wildfire to City services, programs or facilities, visit kelowna.ca/wildfireimpacts

To learn more about resources for residents returning home, visit kelowna.ca/returninghome

For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, and to confirm whether you are permitted to return to your property, residents should refer to cordemergency.ca