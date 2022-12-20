Salmar Community Association awarded $100k grant in time for the holidays

The theatre industry has been hit hard since March 2020 as a result of COVID-19. The Salmar had to drastically restrict operations, including a complete shut-down for 6 months; with reopening a long, hard road while dealing with health authority regulations and patiently waiting for new content from major motion picture companies.

“The financial impact from the pandemic has been significant to the Salmar. Ticket sales are down, while maintenance costs of our facilities and staffing expenses have increased” stated Chris Papworth, Salmar Board Chair.

Salmar Theatre manager, Jody Jones came across a grant she felt the Salmar qualified for and applied in November 2022. She tearfully announced the confirmation of the $100,000 grant to the Salmar Board at its December 15 board meeting.

The Canada Arts and Culture Recovery Program (CACRP) aim is to help Canadian arts, cultural and heritage organizations who have experienced revenue losses due to venue capacity limitations and audience concerns about returning to performances as a result of COVID-19.

Telefilm has allocated a portion of the recovery and CACRP funds through this program to support exhibitors across the country to recover and resume pre-pandemic level of activities.

“This funding is a ray of light in an unknown time for us. We are beyond thrilled to accept this funding and are looking forward to the future and success of the Salmar” said Jody Jones, Salmar Cinemas General Manager.