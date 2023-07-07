Salmon Arm Detachment News Update and a recovered piece of property

Canada Day Long Weekend.

Canada Day weekend was busy as usual for a long weekend. It was with a great sense of pride that the Musical Ridewas in town to celebrate Canada Day with us and to recognize the RCMP's 150th Year Anniversary. Special thanks go out to the Volunteers manning the event and the Rotary and the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Agricultural Society for bringing this event to our community for 3 shows.

2023-4123 - Suspected Stolen E-Bike

The RCMP seized a rather expensive E-Bike on July 6th. It is an iGO brand bike. So if yours is missing please call in to the local Detachment with your make model and serial number. We would like to get your property back to you.

On a cautionary note, bike thefts are on the rise in the Salmon Arm Area.

So please lock them up as you use them for transportation.

- Lock the lock around the frame and not just a wheel which is easily removed.

- At night bring them in a locked garage or home so they are not tempting targets of theft.