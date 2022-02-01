Salmon Arm man/daughters missing

Salmon Arm RCMP need your help.

They are trying to locate a father and his two daughters.

Caleb Gerbrandt along with his two daughters went missing from Gerbrandt’s home in Salmon Arm on January 21st and are believed to be in the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island area.

Caleb has recently been charged for sexual interference and sexual assault on a minor, and both daughters were to be staying at their grandparent’s residence in Salmon Arm.

To date, police and family have not been able to make contact with Caleb, Eliyah, or Avery.

Caleb and his daughters are believed to be traveling in a 2006 Grey Dodge Grand Caravan bearing BC license plate NE961N, and may possibly be heading to the Vancouver or Vancouver Island area.