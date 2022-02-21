Salmon Arm officer struck by motorist

An officer was struck by a car while trying to make an arrest in Salmon Arm.

Sunday afternoon they attempted to take a man into custody wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

Officer attempted to block the vehicle from escaping the parking lot using a police vehicle. The suspect driver backed into a fence after bumping the police car out of his way and struck the officer as he fled the scene.

A spike belt was deployed which was successful in deflating all 4 tires on the vehicle. The suspect continued to drive dangerously as he attempted to evade police on 4 disintegrating tires and eventually crashed into a ditch.

He will appear in court on Tuesday.

The officer struck, suffered minor injuries and resumed his duties after being assessed at hospital.