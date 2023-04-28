Salmon Arm Police impound and tow 8 seperate vehicles in 10 day span

Between April 17 and April 26 2023 the Salmon Arm RCMP have impounded or towed 8 vehicles in the Salmon Arm Area.

Here are the vehicle stops of note:

April 17 –

Vehicle was stopped for travelling 47 Km/hr over the posed limit on Auto Road in Salmon Arm. The driver showed signs of impairment and was issued a ticket for excessive speed, prohibited from driving for 90 Days and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Vehicle was stopped for speeding in a construction zone. The driver showed signs of impairment and was prohibited from driving for 90 days, served a ticket for speeding, and vehicle impounded to 30 days.

April 20th –

A vehicle was located travelling 45 km/hr over the speed limit on Highway 97B. The new driver was found to be impaired and as a result the driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition, the vehicle was impounded for 30 days and the driver was served violation tickets for excessive speed.

April 25th –

A vehicle as located being operated without insurance and was stopped on 20th Ave NE in Salmon Arm. The driver was found to have no drivers license. The vehicle was towed and the driver was ticketed for no insurance and driving without a license.

A vehicle as located on the Trans-Canada Highway near Ford Road traveling 47 KM/hr over the posted speed limit. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days and the new driver was ticketed for excessive speed.

Another vehicle was located on the Trans-Canada Highway travelling 67 km/hr over the posted speed limit in the Construction zone to the west of Salmon Arm. The new driver was ticketed for excessive speed and the vehicle impounded for 7 days.

April 26th --

A driver that was determined to be operating vehicle with no driver’s license because he was prohibited from driving was ticketed for no driver’s license and his vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The Salmon Arm RCMP would remind drivers to slow down and not to consume alcohol or drugs before driving. Hefty fines, driving prohibitions and vehicle impoundments will be the result.