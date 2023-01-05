Salmon Arm RCMP arrest 37-year old man for break and enter, multiple theft chargers

On January 4, 2023 just before 7 am the Salmon Arm RCMP were called to an incident where a male broke into a

compound and stole a truck in the west end of Salmon Arm. The suspect then smashed the truck through a gate and

fled.

The stolen truck then became disabled and the male suspect fled on a bicycle. Police contained the area and called in

the assistance of a Police Service Dog from Vernon. The suspect was tracked by the police dog to a rural area as patrol

units contained the area.

After some 3 hours’ police lifted containment because they did not initially locate the suspect. A patrol was then made

back through the area and a male suspect on a bicycle was located and arrested for Break and Enter, Theft of the Truck

and Possession of Break in Tools.

The male was also identified through investigation and video as being involved in a Break and Enter into another

business in the west end of town. This Break and Enter occurred on January 3, 2023. He was arrested for this offence on Wednesday.

The same male is facing an additional theft of a truck file from January 1, 2023 where a local hardware store had a

vehicle stolen. In that incident a co accused was remanded into custody and removed from our community but this 37-

year-old male was released to appear in court at a later date.

The 37-year-old male is being held in custody to answer to all of these charges as well as breaching conditions placed

on him from a previous incident occurring in the Kamloops area.