Salmon Arm RCMP back to school PSA

It is that time of year again - BACK TO SCHOOL.

School zones will be in effect starting with the first day of school.

Students will still be walking to school using our local crosswalks. So please slow down in those zones and around the schools.

The Salmon Arm RCMP would also like to remind drivers to be vigilant for our students who may be walking to school and obey the crossing guards who are there to keep our children safe. Overall, be extra cautious around intersections throughout the community.

As driver's, please ensure you are taking that extra time to keep our children safe as school comes back in session.

Also, buses will be on the roads, stop at their flashing lights as they stop to pick up and drop off students on rural roads.

For the parents of young students it is always a great idea to go over crossing at intersections and making eye contact with drivers.

Remind them only to cross if it is safe and not to run when crossing a street. Walking the route that younger students will take to get to school is always a good idea. It serves two purposes:

- You as a parent will know and approve of the walking route.

- You will have a chance to identify hazards for your child and talk about them.

- If using a bicycle wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road.

Drivers remember:

The fine for speeding in those school zones is a minimum of $196 and up to $483 for excessive speed and a vehicle impoundment.

The fine for not stopping yielding to a pedestrian and disobeying a crossing guard the fines are $167.

Failing to stop for a school bus is a $368 fine.