Salmon Arm RCMP capture man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

The Salmon Arm RCMP, and the Southeast District Emergency Response Team were at a residential address in Eagle Bay on Wednesday (June 15) working on an investigation that started the previous day (June 14).

It was learned that a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was possibly at the residence. A thorough investigation was completed but the suspect fled the residence prior to police attendance.

Salmon Arm RCMP and partners searched for the suspect for several hours, until a tip from the public was received and he was located said Staff Sergeant Scott West, Salmon Arm Detachment commander The man was located just after midnight in the Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road Area without incident.

The Salmon arm RCMP want to thank all the public for their patience and for the numerous tips received that lead to the man's capture.

The suspect remains in custody at this time awaiting a future court date.