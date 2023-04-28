Salmon Arm RCMP confirm a plane has crashed near River Valley

Shortly after before 8:30 AM an ultra-light aircraft lost engine power and was forced to make and emergency landing after taking off from the Salmon Arm Airport.

The plane was able to land in a field near 51 Street and Highway 1.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered minor injuries as the plane came to a sudden stop in the soft ground and damaged one fence in the area. The pilot was seen by emergency crews at the scene and did not go to the hospital.

Transport Canada has been advised and will be following up.

