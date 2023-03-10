Salmon Arm RCMP investigating assault after two women hospitalized on Wednesday

On March 8, 2023 just after 3 PM a report of an assault was made to the Salmon Arm RCMP.

The assault occurred as some part of a driving incident on or near 80th St SW. An adult female driver from one car assaulted the adult female driver and passenger from another vehicle after a driving incident which occurred on area roads.

The victims in this matter were transported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital by a responding Provincial Ambulance. The female victims in this investigation were later released from hospital.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue their investigation into this incident.