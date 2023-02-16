Salmon Arm RCMP locate stolen E-bike

On February 10th 2023 at approximately 9:30 the Salmon Arm RCMP were called

to a local mall.

A person had parked an E-Bike outside one of the mall entrances. The rider did not

lock the bike when they went in the mall and when they came out it was gone.

Police combed the area and located the E-Bike just a matter of blocks away and

were able to recover it.

One male was arrested and detained for a short time and then later released.

As we move into the months, please make sure you lock up your bicycles. It

does not matter the type - E-bike, Mountain Bike or children’s bikes, Please Lock

them up!!