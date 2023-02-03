Salmon Arm RCMP release collision data from wintery road conditions

From January 24, 2023 to February 2, 2023 the Salmon Arm RCMP have responded to 18 motor vehicle collisions in this

10 day time frame. 11 of these collisions were on the Trans Canada Highway.

Collisions of note:

On January 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM a transport truck overturned in the East bound lands of the Trans Canada near

Brodrick Creek Frontage Road. A pickup truck then slid into the wrecked trailer of the truck. The highway was closed as

wreckage was removed for 4 to 5 hours. The drivers and passengers involved in the incident were not seriously injured

and were released at hospital after being checked out.

On January 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM the driver of a rental vehicle left the Trans Canada Highway near Summit Forest

Service Road. The vehicle went down a 50-foot embankment and the driver in this case was transported to hospital as

a precaution but was released later that same evening.

On January 31, 2023 at 3:05PM a semi truck left the trans Canada in slippery road conditions and struck the garage of a

house on Walsh Road in Blind Bay. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital and suffered minor cuts. The home

owner was asleep and was uninjured.

On February 1, 2023 at 8:55 there was a head on collision between two private motor vehicles on the Trans Canada

Highway. All occupants of the vehicles were assessed at the scene and did not go to the hospital. Traffic was affected

as the two wrecked vehicles were removed from the roadway.

All collisions were on slippery roads and during inclement weather.

The message to motorists is to slow down and take care during these weather events. The speed limit is for perfect

conditions and our conditions are no where near perfect. We at the RCMP are relieved that the injuries sustained in

these collisions were not serious and it appears that all persons involved will recover.