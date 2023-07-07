iHeartRadio

Salmon Arm RCMP reminding public not to leave pets in hot cars


Dogs in Hot cars

The Salmon Arm RCMP have been receiving a notable increase in calls for Hot animals, mostly dogs, in cars and trucks in the area.

As in previous press releases in years past, PLEASE leave your pets home in the heat. The temperature in vehicles skyrockets in this summer heat. Just rolling the windows down a crack will not help as much as you think and parkingin the shade helps but again temperatures will skyrocket after just minutes.

Please LEAVE your pets home when you are going out to run errands.

