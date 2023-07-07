Salmon Arm RCMP reminding public not to leave pets in hot cars
The Salmon Arm RCMP have been receiving a notable increase in calls for Hot animals, mostly dogs, in cars and trucks in the area.
As in previous press releases in years past, PLEASE leave your pets home in the heat. The temperature in vehicles skyrockets in this summer heat. Just rolling the windows down a crack will not help as much as you think and parkingin the shade helps but again temperatures will skyrocket after just minutes.
Please LEAVE your pets home when you are going out to run errands.
-
Penticton Vees announce Matthew Vanden Berg as new Assistant CoachVanden Berg arrives in Penticton after spending the past two years at the University of Maine, in the role of Director of Player Development / Video Coach.
-
MP Gray In Your Service Report: July 7, 2023Read the latest report from Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.
-
Salmon Arm Detachment News Update and a recovered piece of propertyAn E-Bike was stolen on Thursday.
-
Grants will support local organizations in delivering vital programs for people in Vernon-MonasheeLocal organizations will continue to deliver programs that improve people’s quality of life thanks to nearly $61 million in Community Gaming Grants.
-
Dance, stretch & roll at Stuart Park this summerDancing in the Park takes place on Wednesday evenings in July and August from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
-
Partial closure of 32nd Avenue to begin next week for major reconstruction projectThe work includes replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewers.
-
Still time for Mission Possible and supporting local tourismThe third annual Mission Possible runs until Saturday, July 15.
-
Knox Mountain Park reopens to pedestrians and cyclistsKnox Mountain Park will open to pedestrian and cyclist traffic today at noon following a closure that began on Saturday as a result of fire.
-
Kelowna drivers not getting the messageDuring a one-week traffic blitz from June 14, 2023 until June 22, 2023 the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Service impounded eight vehicles, all for excessive speeds.