Salmon Arm RCMP responds to threat against Walmart

Salmon Arm RCMP attended to a complaint from the local Wal Mart management of a threat to public safety.

The store staff took precautionary measures in order to ensure the safety of the patrons and staff as police were arriving.

Police cleared the building to ensure no one was left inside and after that measure was completed store management and RCMP officers conducted a second comprehensive sweep of the building.

After the sweeps were completed it was learned that the threat to public safety was made was a week old and further concern for the public's safety diminished further.

All parties and specialized resources in the RCMP were satisfied that normal operations should resume at the store.

The store resumed normal operations just after 4:30 PM.