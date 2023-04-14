Salmon Arm RCMP searching for driver involved in hit and run with cyclist

Salmon Arm RCMP say a cyclist was clipped by a car April 12, 2023 between 7:30 and 7:40 AM one male cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Mounties report a male was operating a bicycle on the way to work at the intersection of 11th St NE and 22nd St NE and was "clipped"

by a small white car. The rider described being "clipped" by a passing white car which resulted in him knocked from the bicycle. He suffered minor scrapes to his hands and knees as he hit the pavement. Officers say the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

If you believe that you were in the area at that time on April 12, 2023 please call in to the local RCMP detachment. The Salmon Arm RCMP continue their investigation into this incident and are looking for witnesses, or independent

video evidence that may have captured the event. If you have any evidence to provide to the police, know who the driver is, or who owns this vehicle please call the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment at 250 832 6044.

The incident remains under investigation as independent evidence is obtained.



Salmon Arm RCMP also warn as more people turn to more economical modes of transportation such as bicycles, drivers please be extra cautious and yield to these modes of transportation where appropriate.