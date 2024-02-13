Salmon Arm RCMP stop dangerous driver involved in collisions in multiple jurisdictions

Salmon Arm RCMP teamed up with Golden, Revelstoke and Sicamous RCMP members in successfully arresting a pickup truck driver that crashed into two vehicles, ran a third off the highway, and fled from police.

On February 8 at 11:05pm a woman reported that her family, including 2 children, were struck by a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck on Trans Canada Hwy in Golden, BC. The woman stated they initially came across the vehicle parked on the highway with no lights on, and swerved to avoid it. The Dodge pickup then caught up to them, rear ended them, and rammed the driver’s side of their vehicle. The Dodge pickup then sped off westbound. There were no reported injuries to the family.

Revelstoke RMCP were advised, and acquired the vehicle shortly thereafter. Two police vehicles attempted to stop the Dodge pickup but it sped off crossing double solid yellow lines and into oncoming traffic. Police did not pursue the vehicle.

Revelstoke RCMP were later advised that a vehicle was rammed and then run off the road by a white Dodge Ram pickup truck that was westbound on the Trans Canada Highway. The driver of that vehicle suffered a broken bone.

Sicamous RCMP were aware of the white Dodge truck heading their way. A Sicamous RCMP member acquired the Dodge pickup with front end damage, on the Trans Canada Hwy. The Dodge pickup got stuck behind a semi truck and was followed to Canoe where Salmon Arm RCMP were setup with a spike belt.

Police attempted a traffic stop with the Dodge pickup truck near Canoe, but it again fled at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic. The spike belt was deployed but was avoided by the truck.

Additional Salmon Arm RCMP members located the Dodge pickup truck at a local gas station, and were able to box the truck in with support from a Sicamous RCMP member. The male driver was arrested in a high-risk takedown without incident. It was determined the driver may have been suffering from a mental health issue and was transported to a local hospital.

This was a high-risk situation where our officers made tough decisions, keeping the safety of the public in mind, while attempting to stop this driver. This incident shows the great communication and teamwork between our officers at neighbouring detachments, who safely located and stopped this driver before anyone was more seriously injured. - Sergeant Simon Scott of Salmon Arm RCMP

Police are forwarding several charges to BC Prosecution Service for consideration.