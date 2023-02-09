Salmon Arm RCMP want public to keep eye out for stolen bikes

On February 7, 2023 at 11:50am a resident from 4th Avenue SE reported that two bicycles were stolen from the

front porch of a residence.

The theft of these two bicycles occurred between 10:30Pm on the 6th and 4:30 am on the 7th of

February.

The bicycles are described as:

A Brodie Mountain bike that is Blue and Black

A Trek mountain bike that is light green a black.

If anyone sees these bicycles, please call the local police in your area.