Salmon Arm RCMP want public to keep eye out for stolen bikes


bikes (wings)

On February 7, 2023 at 11:50am a resident from 4th Avenue SE reported that two bicycles were stolen from the
front porch of a residence.

The theft of these two bicycles occurred between 10:30Pm on the 6th and 4:30 am on the 7th of
February.

The bicycles are described as:
A Brodie Mountain bike that is Blue and Black
A Trek mountain bike that is light green a black.
If anyone sees these bicycles, please call the local police in your area.

