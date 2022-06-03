iHeartRadio

Salmon Arm RCMP Would Like to Get Your Property Back to You

RCMP 2

The Salmon Arm RCMP have property in their custody that they would like to get back to their owners.

 

  • A sum of money located in the 300 Block of Trans-Canada Highway. (Reference file 2022-2972)
  • A males ring left at a local city owned establishment. This ring is very unique. (Reference file 2022-3141)

 

Call in and describe your property, we may have it. (250)832-6044 and ask for our Exhibit Custodian.

