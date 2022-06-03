Salmon Arm RCMP Would Like to Get Your Property Back to You

The Salmon Arm RCMP have property in their custody that they would like to get back to their owners.

A sum of money located in the 300 Block of Trans-Canada Highway. (Reference file 2022-2972)

A males ring left at a local city owned establishment. This ring is very unique. (Reference file 2022-3141)

Call in and describe your property, we may have it. (250)832-6044 and ask for our Exhibit Custodian.