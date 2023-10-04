Salmon Arm's Jill Power named National APEX Leader of the Year for 2023

Choice Hotels Canada has announced the national winners of its prestigious 2023 Awards for Property Excellence (APEX). Jill Power, general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites Salmon Arm, BC, is the well-deserved recipient of the national award for Leader of the Year.

Altogether 12 national APEX Awards, which recognize stellar performance, commitment to guest service, and operational excellence, were distributed to top performing properties and individuals across the country. The Leader of the Year award is selected by a peer-based Choice Hotels Canada panel.

This national award recognizes achievements including outstanding operational practices and results, team building, and profit growth. “Throughout her tenure at the Comfort Inn, Jill has exemplified unparalleled dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Brian Leon, CEO of Choice Hotels Canada. “Under her guidance, the hotel has achieved unprecedented success, setting new standards for benchmarks and raising the bar in the hospitality industry.

” Jill’s visionary leadership fosters a customer-centric approach, which has resulted in increased guest satisfaction ratings. Not only has Jill excelled in her own role, she has been an inspirational mentor, promoting an atmosphere of trust and camaraderie. Beyond her contributions to the hotel, Jill is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Through various charitable initiatives and social responsibility programs, she has made a positive impact on the lives of many. “I am so grateful to be awarded with the 2023 Leader of the Year award from Choice Hotels Canada,” says Jill Power, general manager of the Comfort Inn & Suites Salmon Arm. “It is a joy and a privilege to help create an environment where guests feel wanted and respected.”