Salmon Arm woman dies in motorcycle crash

Another motorcycle accident in the Okanagan...this one in the North Okanagan.

A Salmon Arm woman is dead after the motorcycle she was driving, crossed the centre line along Highway 97 - last night - colliding with a large commercial farm vehicle.

The name of the 58 year-old has not been released.

Last Friday, a Vernon man crashed his motorcycle along Westside Road while a man in his early 20's was sent to hospital Sunday after his motorbike collided with a Nissan Pathfinder in Kelowna.