Salmon RCMP believe recent shooting to be targeted attack

On May 28, 2023 the Salmon Arm RCMP were called to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital as a male attended there suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male was uncooperative with police and was arrested on outstanding Canada Wide Parole Violation Warrants. He has now been turned over to Federal Corrections to answer to his parole violations.

During the same time police were dealing with the male at the hospital on May 28, 2023 the police were called to a vehicle fire to the east of Canoe on a forest service road. The car was later reported to bestolen from Alberta. Police are investigating its possible connection to the shooting at this time.



On May 29, 2023 Police were alerted to a newer model black Ford Bronco (SUV) which had bullet holes in it. The vehicle was located in the area of Harbourfront Drive and Marine Park Drive. Police believethat this black SUV was involved in the initial incident. Police are confident that this was a targeted attack. The male who was in hospital has known ties to anorganized crime group from outside the Salmon Arm area.



The Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the help of the general public. If you have dash camera video from the area of Harbourfront Drive or the local hospital which shows this new model Black FordBronco on May 28th 2023 between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM the Salmon Arm RCMP would like to hear from

you. Please call 250-832-6044.