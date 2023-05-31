Salmon River wildfire being held: CSRD says

A wildfire that broke out the in the early morning hours of May 31 near the junction of Salmon River Road and Highway 97 is currently being held to the estimated four-hectare burn site.

BC Wildfire classifies a fire as being held when it has been determined that the fire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

While the fire was ignited outside of a Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) fire protection area, the Silver Creek Fire Department was called in by BC Wildfire to assist with fighting the fire until they could get personnel on scene. Crews arrived at approximately 1:15 AM. It is believed the fire was human-caused, in this case, likely being started by a downed hydro line which ignited a barn.

Members of the Silver Creek Fire Department worked closely with local residents to fight the fire. Some of the residents had access to heavy equipment, which was used to build fire guards to keep the blaze from spreading.

A few residences in the area were tactically evacuated by the RCMP, but residents are now allowed to return to their homes.

"Working together, our firefighters and these local residents did an excellent job of containment," says Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services for the CSRD. "We extend our appreciation to them for their help."

BC Wildfire Service personnel remain on scene, members of the Silver Creek Fire Department have now been released from the site.

Power is reported to be out in a localized area and BC Hydro is also on site. All roads in the area remain open.